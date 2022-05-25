MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) Plans $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1875 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th.

MillerKnoll stock opened at $27.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.54 and a beta of 1.18. MillerKnoll has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $51.24.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. MillerKnoll had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. MillerKnoll’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at $3,686,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at $1,005,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at $570,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

MillerKnoll, Inc manufactures and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through North America Contract, International Contract, and Retail segments. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, Resolve, and OE1 names.

