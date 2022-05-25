Mineral & Financial Investments (LON:MAFL) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Shares of Mineral & Financial Investments Limited (LON:MAFL – Get Rating) traded up 6.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 12.80 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12 ($0.15). 78,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 138,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.25 ($0.14).

The stock has a market capitalization of £4.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 10.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 10.60. The company has a quick ratio of 49.36, a current ratio of 49.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Mineral & Financial Investments Company Profile (LON:MAFL)

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited, an investment company, invests in natural resources, minerals, metals, and oil and gas projects in the Cayman Islands. The company is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

