Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. The Company’s pipeline will initially target the treatment of schizophrenia, major depressive disorder (MDD), insomnia, and Parkinson’s disease. Its product candidates include MIN-101, MIN-117, MIN-202 and MIN-301. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. is based in Cambridge, MA, United States. “

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on NERV. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Minerva Neurosciences to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Saturday. They issued a sell rating for the company.

Shares of Minerva Neurosciences stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $3.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.79. The company has a market cap of $14.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.13.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.05). Research analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 18.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 506,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 18,087 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 799,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 19,977 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 33.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 143,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 35,887 shares during the period. 48.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Minerva Neurosciences (NERV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.