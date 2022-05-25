Mint Club Hits Market Capitalization of $6.91 Million (MINT)

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. One Mint Club coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Mint Club has a total market capitalization of $6.91 million and approximately $846,282.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mint Club has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00018823 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000413 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000061 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00010991 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Etherconnect (ECC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Mint Club

Mint Club (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,314,412,631 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Mint Club Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mint Club should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mint Club using one of the exchanges listed above.

