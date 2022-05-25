Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 46,718 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 989,985 shares.The stock last traded at $2.40 and had previously closed at $2.33.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MFG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

The firm has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.61.

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $13.92 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 112.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

