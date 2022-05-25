Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 46,718 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 989,985 shares.The stock last traded at $2.40 and had previously closed at $2.33.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on MFG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.
The firm has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.61.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 112.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.66% of the company’s stock.
Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:MFG)
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mizuho Financial Group (MFG)
- Two Retailers, One To Buy And One To Avoid
- Investors Can Get 5%-Plus Dividend Yields on These 3 Buys
- It’s Time to Buy into Planet Fitness Stock
- Indie Semiconductor Stock is Putting in a Bottom
- 3 Defensive Consumer Stocks Worth Shopping For
Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.