Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Acquires New Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 117,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,928,000. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. owned about 0.09% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 55,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after acquiring an additional 11,052 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $892,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,190,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV remained flat at $$110.27 during trading on Wednesday. 1,246,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,185,106. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.12 and a twelve month high of $110.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.21 and a 200 day moving average of $110.31.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

