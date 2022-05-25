Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Acquires Shares of 94,815 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 94,815 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $14,686,000. Walt Disney accounts for 1.4% of Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in Walt Disney by 384.8% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DIS. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.12.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $1.67 on Wednesday, hitting $103.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,690,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,993,889. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $99.47 and a 52-week high of $187.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.98. The company has a market capitalization of $188.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.21.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

