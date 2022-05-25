Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Invests $2.08 Million in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWJ. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,790,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,109,262,000 after acquiring an additional 165,503 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,613,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,050,000 after purchasing an additional 99,645 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2,936.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,262,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,492 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,193,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,124,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,026,000 after acquiring an additional 552,818 shares during the last quarter.

EWJ traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,924,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,498,328. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.18. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $54.54 and a twelve month high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

