Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Makes New $5.80 Million Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. bought a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,062 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,797,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,315,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,989,686,000 after purchasing an additional 225,224 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,596 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on WMT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.57.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.37. The company had a trading volume of 9,037,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,986,492. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.27 and a 52-week high of $160.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $147.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.39. The company has a market capitalization of $339.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 128,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $17,881,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total transaction of $1,308,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,411,690 shares of company stock valued at $193,321,410 over the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

