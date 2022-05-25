Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Purchases New Shares in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,671,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 18,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,736,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,425,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 274,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,023,000 after acquiring an additional 13,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $3.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $399.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,609,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,958,828. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $382.17 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $429.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $446.60.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

