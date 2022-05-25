Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Purchases Shares of 200,910 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 200,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,814,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 3.1% of Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 31,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 57,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,147,000 after acquiring an additional 21,764 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 20,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,728,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,631,000 after acquiring an additional 71,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.05.

JPM stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.24. 12,774,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,266,535. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.50. The stock has a market cap of $373.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.02 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

