Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Purchases Shares of 81,297 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 81,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,657,000. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 0.9% of Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BABA. UBS Group cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $132.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $247.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.62.

Shares of BABA traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.31. 22,862,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,258,752. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $230.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.26. The company has a market capitalization of $223.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

