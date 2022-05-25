Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Takes Position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,000. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. owned 0.06% of iShares US Financials ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 36.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in iShares US Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 157,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,008,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYF traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.56. The company had a trading volume of 351,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,640. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.26. iShares US Financials ETF has a one year low of $71.41 and a one year high of $91.95.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

