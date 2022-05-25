Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Takes Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 23,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $572,592.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $295,813.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,515 shares of company stock valued at $20,862,606 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on PG shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.20.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $145.21. 8,191,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,183,631. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.24. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $131.94 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $348.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.9133 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.70%.

About Procter & Gamble (Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.