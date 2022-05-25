Model N (NYSE:MODN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.56-$0.59 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $215.50 million-$216.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $213.90 million.Model N also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.14-$0.16 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Model N from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a report on Friday, March 25th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Model N from $39.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Model N from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Get Model N alerts:

Shares of NYSE MODN traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,527. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.95. Model N has a one year low of $20.95 and a one year high of $39.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.64 and a beta of 0.94.

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. Model N had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Model N will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Model N news, insider Laura Selig sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $34,942.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,892.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $135,695.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,036.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,166 shares of company stock worth $565,492 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Model N in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Model N in the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Model N by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Model N by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Model N Company Profile (Get Rating)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.