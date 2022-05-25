Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MYSRF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.90.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MYSRF. Barclays cut Moneysupermarket.com Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Investec cut Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Get Moneysupermarket.com Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS MYSRF remained flat at $$2.84 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average of $2.84. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $2.84.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel and Cashback segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, car hire, flights, and hotels under the TravelSupermarket brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.