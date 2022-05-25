Morpheus Labs Market Capitalization Achieves $5.65 Million (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (MITX) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. One Morpheus Labs coin can now be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. Morpheus Labs has a market capitalization of $5.65 million and approximately $743,915.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs is a coin. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 705,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 483,499,999 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official website is morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Morpheus Labs Coin Trading

