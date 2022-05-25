Morses Club (LON:MCL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.00

Morses Club PLC (LON:MCL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.50 ($0.06), with a volume of 13749909 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.05 ($0.10).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Morses Club in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 34.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.05 million and a PE ratio of 6.99. The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66.

Morses Club PLC provides non-standard financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Home Collected Credit and Digital segments. The Home Collected Credit segment offers small short-term loans to customers who need affordable credit. It serves customers through a network of 1,385 self-employed agents.

