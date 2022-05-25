MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in MSCI were worth $21,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 802,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,349,000 after purchasing an additional 29,747 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,590,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MSCI by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 4,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of MSCI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $515.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $542.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of MSCI from $720.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $556.50.

Shares of MSCI stock traded up $2.19 on Wednesday, hitting $416.80. The company had a trading volume of 472,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,732. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $459.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $529.21. The company has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a PE ratio of 45.70 and a beta of 1.07. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $376.41 and a 52 week high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $559.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.18 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 205.88%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 45.61%.

About MSCI (Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

