Mudita Advisors LLP Makes New Investment in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Mudita Advisors LLP purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 90,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,052,000. AMN Healthcare Services accounts for approximately 10.0% of Mudita Advisors LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mudita Advisors LLP owned approximately 0.19% of AMN Healthcare Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Benchmark increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

AMN stock traded up $3.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 824,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.24. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.75 and a 1 year high of $129.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.36.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.24. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 44.09% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 22,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $2,407,522.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson purchased 5,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.30 per share, for a total transaction of $500,088.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

