Mudita Advisors LLP Takes $2.26 Million Position in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Mudita Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 96,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,000. Sotera Health makes up 2.0% of Mudita Advisors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,959,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,157,000 after buying an additional 1,124,162 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 75,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 480,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,304,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 551,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,999,000 after buying an additional 306,705 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,421,000 after buying an additional 44,492 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHC traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.49. The company had a trading volume of 366,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,317. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53 and a beta of 0.37. Sotera Health has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $27.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Sotera Health ( NYSE:SHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.40 million. Sotera Health had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 42.65%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sotera Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.57.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

