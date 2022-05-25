Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,697,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,227 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,004,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,537,000 after acquiring an additional 839,170 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,573,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,933,000 after buying an additional 783,220 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,467,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,633,000 after buying an additional 1,546,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,372,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,833,000 after buying an additional 89,026 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $86.04. 830,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.13 and its 200 day moving average is $99.21. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

