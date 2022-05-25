Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 204,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,806,000 after buying an additional 9,135 shares in the last quarter. Alley Co LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 109,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $107.33. 81,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,457,684. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.60 and its 200 day moving average is $112.22. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.65 and a 1-year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

