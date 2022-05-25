Mutual Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $3,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,949,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,725 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,943,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,889,000 after buying an additional 189,304 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 192.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,924,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,898 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 480,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 350,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,116,000 after acquiring an additional 19,812 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.53. 1,666,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,618,436. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.79. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $132.50.

