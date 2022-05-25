Mutual Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 137,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,854 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOVT. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,763,000 after acquiring an additional 37,535 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 304,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,126,000 after purchasing an additional 16,463 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 355,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,422,000 after purchasing an additional 61,680 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 491,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,119,000 after purchasing an additional 28,371 shares during the period. Finally, Tri Star Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 730,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,074,000 after purchasing an additional 11,234 shares during the period.

BATS GOVT traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $24.29. 9,620,420 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.49.

