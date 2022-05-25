Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,774 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $3,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OHI. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 65.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.70.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.39. The stock had a trading volume of 19,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,064,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.01. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $38.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.87.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 42.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.12%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 143.32%.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

