Mutual Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,272,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,423,682,000 after acquiring an additional 970,944 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,347,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $849,596,000 after buying an additional 799,555 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,258,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $610,060,000 after buying an additional 207,228 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,908,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $569,441,000 after buying an additional 359,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,299,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $382,822,000 after buying an additional 66,557 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.10. The stock had a trading volume of 76,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,372,009. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.58 and a 200 day moving average of $106.71. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $92.88 and a 52-week high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

