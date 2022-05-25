MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Shares Gap Up to $10.76

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.76, but opened at $11.09. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares last traded at $11.30, with a volume of 55 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MYTE shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $39.00) on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.92. The stock has a market cap of $921.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.46 and a beta of 0.30.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. ( NYSE:MYTE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $190.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.56 million. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 16.7% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,521,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,715,000 after purchasing an additional 504,581 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,685,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,739,000 after buying an additional 10,775 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,185,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,492,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG grew its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 11.8% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 941,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after buying an additional 99,640 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 54.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 875,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,546,000 after buying an additional 307,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

