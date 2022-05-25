National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its stake in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 6,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. 25.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FIZZ stock opened at $47.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 0.92. National Beverage Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.10 and a 1 year high of $64.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.98.

National Beverage ( NASDAQ:FIZZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $258.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.06 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 46.10% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FIZZ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised National Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on National Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

