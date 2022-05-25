National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,366 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $6,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,515,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,097,000 after acquiring an additional 183,949 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,307,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,794,000 after acquiring an additional 487,999 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,544,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,512,000 after acquiring an additional 174,237 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,305,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,373,000 after acquiring an additional 9,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,156,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,019,000 after acquiring an additional 9,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen sold 170,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total transaction of $10,320,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.17. The company had a trading volume of 22,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 669,932. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $70.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.22, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.48.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.80 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 5.45%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NSA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.89.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

