Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEON opened at $6.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.60. Neonode has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $12.42. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 7.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.46 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 2.36.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 114.08% and a negative return on equity of 46.65%. The business had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEON. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neonode in the fourth quarter valued at $564,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Neonode during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Neonode during the third quarter worth $143,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Neonode by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 7,118 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Neonode during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 17.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for scene analysis using advanced machine learning algorithms to detect and track persons and objects in video streams for cameras and other types of imagers.

