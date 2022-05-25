NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

NTWK stock opened at $3.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.91 million, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.81. NetSol Technologies has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $5.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.01.

Get NetSol Technologies alerts:

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.81 million during the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in NetSol Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of NetSol Technologies by 692.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 43,988 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetSol Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 667,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetSol Technologies during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.