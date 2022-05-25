New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) COO Laura Holson Boswerger Buys 4,000 Shares of Stock

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) COO Laura Holson Boswerger acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.49 per share, for a total transaction of $49,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,818.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NMFC opened at $12.52 on Wednesday. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $14.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.49.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $68.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.25 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 68.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.58%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NMFC. Hovde Group cut their price objective on New Mountain Finance to $12.50 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

