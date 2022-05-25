Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Sold by Aureus Asset Management LLC

Aureus Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NXST traded up $5.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.86. The company had a trading volume of 643,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,891. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.87 and a 1 year high of $192.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.54.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.66. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.48%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NXST. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Benchmark increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.00.

In other news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 1,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $207,067.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,661 shares in the company, valued at $810,361.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen A. Brophy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total value of $64,963.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,688 shares of company stock worth $7,910,659 over the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

