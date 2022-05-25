Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Nexstar Media Group worth $5,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 436.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,120,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,193,000 after acquiring an additional 25,781 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 507,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,624,000 after acquiring an additional 15,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 133,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,113,000 after buying an additional 35,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NXST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Nexstar Media Group to $181.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.00.

Shares of NXST stock traded up $4.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,400. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.87 and a 12-month high of $192.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.89.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.33 by $1.66. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.48%.

In related news, Director John R. Muse sold 10,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total value of $2,014,063.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Alford sold 445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.80, for a total value of $82,236.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,688 shares of company stock worth $7,910,659 over the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

