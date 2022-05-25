NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on NextCure from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on NextCure in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in NextCure by 257.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in NextCure by 224.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in NextCure in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in NextCure in the third quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextCure during the first quarter worth $73,000. 51.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NXTC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.52. 1,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,058. The company has a market cap of $97.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.15. NextCure has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $9.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.24.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.07). Research analysts predict that NextCure will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

