Nishkama Capital LLC Cuts Position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Nishkama Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,674 shares during the period. Allegheny Technologies makes up approximately 1.2% of Nishkama Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Nishkama Capital LLC’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $4,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 2,742.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000.
In other news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 160,338 shares in the company, valued at $4,810,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:ATI traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,186,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,011. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $30.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -654.50 and a beta of 1.28.
Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. Allegheny Technologies had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $834.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Allegheny Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.
