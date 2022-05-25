Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 3,182 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $10,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 18.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $756,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,366 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.5% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 42,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 9.1% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.26. 408,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,174,197. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.38. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.19 and a 52-week high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.12.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 81.56%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

