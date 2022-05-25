Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 7,667 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,667 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $10,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 113,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,459,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 101,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,557,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 58,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,001,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 2,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCO traded down $1.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $291.75. 13,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,249. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.13. The firm has a market cap of $53.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $276.79 and a 1 year high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.52%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCO. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Moody’s from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.00.

In other news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total value of $2,994,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,216,973.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

