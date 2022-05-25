Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $13.42 Million Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 159,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $13,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $1,805,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 250,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,238,000 after purchasing an additional 26,080 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 120.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 20,040 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.6% during the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 25,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 63,188 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.07 per share, with a total value of $4,238,019.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,016,158.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 36,640 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.49 per share, with a total value of $2,546,113.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,880,624.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 104,169 shares of company stock worth $7,081,708 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Compass Point upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.56.

SCHW stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.64. 256,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,754,513. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.04. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $61.53 and a 52-week high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.99%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

