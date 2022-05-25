Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Increases Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $14,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 25,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 32,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 17,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.33.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $672,744.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $755,092.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.86. 41,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,284,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.11 and a 200-day moving average of $92.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

