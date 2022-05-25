Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Increases Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,882 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV owned 0.05% of CBRE Group worth $18,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 953,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,733,000 after acquiring an additional 321,423 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 939,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,468,000 after acquiring an additional 25,778 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBRE traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $78.77. The stock had a trading volume of 38,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.35 and a 12-month high of $111.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.42. The stock has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 7,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $725,788.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $2,702,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,552 shares of company stock valued at $3,926,950 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

