Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 1,650 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $9,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $9,734,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Guardian Capital LP boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 66,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.21.

Shares of DLR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.70. The stock had a trading volume of 17,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,913. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.35 and a 12-month high of $178.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.05 and its 200 day moving average is $149.87. The company has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.29.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 31.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 101.25%.

