Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 1,921 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,129 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Boeing were worth $11,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Boeing by 165.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,015,817,000 after buying an additional 2,725,602 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $329,579,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,306,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 2,850.7% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408,146 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 394,314 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 4,303.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 359,311 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $72,336,000 after buying an additional 351,152 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $120.28. The company had a trading volume of 156,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,207,062. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $117.08 and a 1-year high of $258.40. The stock has a market cap of $71.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.13.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.53) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. UBS Group set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.10.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

