Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 193 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 182,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $17,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WP Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $1.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.43. 248,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,404,005. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.16. The stock has a market cap of $168.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.67. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.51%.

PM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

