Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 3,851 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,981 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $14,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 267 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.47. 254,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,792,755. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.17 and its 200-day moving average is $95.10. The firm has a market cap of $83.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $126.32.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.96.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

