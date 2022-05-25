Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Raises Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 80.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,535 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,359 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $9,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 47,145 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 7,704 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,652 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.69.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $422,948.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total transaction of $559,118.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,703 shares of company stock worth $1,858,347. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CTSH traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.09. The stock had a trading volume of 27,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,177,821. The firm has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $66.19 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.48.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

