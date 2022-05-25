Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 1,422 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,422 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in General Electric were worth $11,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in General Electric by 5.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $556,497,000 after buying an additional 2,238,808 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,674,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,664,776,000 after buying an additional 513,385 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 11,033,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,042,334,000 after buying an additional 852,849 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,682,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $536,864,000 after buying an additional 117,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in General Electric by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,780,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $357,156,000 after buying an additional 219,321 shares during the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.05. 134,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,922,255. General Electric has a 52 week low of $71.14 and a 52 week high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.02.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. purchased 65,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.53 per share, with a total value of $4,844,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,741,481.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,200 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.65 per share, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at $431,966.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

