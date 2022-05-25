Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 16,027 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 814,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,027 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in AT&T were worth $20,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,822,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,041,000 after buying an additional 533,468 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3,605.4% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 40,380 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 189,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 10,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.18. The company had a trading volume of 771,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,960,328. The company has a market capitalization of $151.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.58. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $22.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.84%.

Several analysts have recently commented on T shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.29.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

