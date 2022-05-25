Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC) Shares Bought by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned about 0.68% of Noble Rock Acquisition worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NRAC. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,582,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Noble Rock Acquisition by 130.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,149,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,166,000 after purchasing an additional 650,030 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Noble Rock Acquisition by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 596,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 297,125 shares during the period. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA raised its stake in Noble Rock Acquisition by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 321,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 160,554 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,375,000. Institutional investors own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRAC opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.76. Noble Rock Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $9.89.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

